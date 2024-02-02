BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 7th

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

