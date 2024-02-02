BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009087.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

