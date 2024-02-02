iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2421 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.18 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.