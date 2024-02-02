National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 8.2% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 7,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 378,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

