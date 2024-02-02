AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 203,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 358,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

