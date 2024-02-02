IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 4.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 11,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 291,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 over the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

