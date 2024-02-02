REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 4.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 31,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 594,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

