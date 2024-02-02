Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.36

Substratum (SUB) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $16.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.46 or 0.99972912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010958 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00184246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024144 USD and is up 38.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

