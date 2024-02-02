Roth Capital Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to “Neutral”

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, CEO Ryan Steelberg purchased 49,752 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $101,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,106.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

