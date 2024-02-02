Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

