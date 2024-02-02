Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE VSTO opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

