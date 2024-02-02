FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.