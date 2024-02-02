Ur-Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.45.

URG opened at $1.97 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $685,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 714,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 565,997 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

