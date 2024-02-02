AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.13. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of AMN opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

