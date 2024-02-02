FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Reduced by Cormark

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.86 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

