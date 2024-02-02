FY2023 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DraftKings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,915,598 shares of company stock worth $110,148,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $91,790,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

