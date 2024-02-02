Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

