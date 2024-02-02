Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.8 million-$432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.8 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on ZUO

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.