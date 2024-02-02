Desjardins Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of C$838.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.76 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE AQN opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Amee Chande bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,747.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.83%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

