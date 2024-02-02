Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $11.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.95. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

