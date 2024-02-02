Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,221 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

