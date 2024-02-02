2seventy bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.09). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.19 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

