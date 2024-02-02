FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

TSE:MFC opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.37. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$29.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.