Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,327 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE MKC opened at $68.69 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

