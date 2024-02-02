Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

MOS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

