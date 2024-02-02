LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

