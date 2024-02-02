Deal W. Hudson Sells 551 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $19,885.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

