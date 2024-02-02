Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.