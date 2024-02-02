Atria Investments Inc Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.11 and a 200 day moving average of $360.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.