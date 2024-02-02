Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

