South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE UA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

