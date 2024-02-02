Metis Global Partners LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $230.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

