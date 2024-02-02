Savant Capital LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 35,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATC opened at $67.83 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

