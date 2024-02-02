Barclays PLC Has $53.56 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $53,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.3 %

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $128.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

