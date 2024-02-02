Barclays PLC Buys 698,884 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.50% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $54,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

