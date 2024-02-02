Barclays PLC Has $55.67 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $55,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

