Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $56,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

