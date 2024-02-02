Barclays PLC Buys 917,549 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,307,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $58,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.