Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $59,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BATS:CBOE opened at $184.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

