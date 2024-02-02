Barclays PLC Has $60.31 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,722 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ovintiv worth $60,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 76.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

