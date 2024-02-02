Barclays PLC Buys 1,107,431 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $61,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

