Barclays PLC Has $62.13 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,556,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $62,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

