Barclays PLC Purchases 884,702 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884,702 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $63,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

