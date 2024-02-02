Barclays PLC Has $64.58 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $64,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

