SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $66.37.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

