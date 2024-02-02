15,309 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.