Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.44 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

