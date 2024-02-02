AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Quarry LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

