Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

WBND opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.