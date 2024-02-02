Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

Henderson Opportunities stock opened at GBX 980.90 ($12.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 985.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 952.70. Henderson Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845 ($10.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The company has a market cap of £77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -472.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Henderson Opportunities alerts:

About Henderson Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.