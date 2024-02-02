Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance
Henderson Opportunities stock opened at GBX 980.90 ($12.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 985.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 952.70. Henderson Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845 ($10.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The company has a market cap of £77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -472.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
